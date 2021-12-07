SunContract Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $297,912.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.