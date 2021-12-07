SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

