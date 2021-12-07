Super Zero Protocol Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,658,103 coins and its circulating supply is 336,430,171 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

