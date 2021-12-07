Supreme (LON:SUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

LON:SUP opened at GBX 201.55 ($2.67) on Tuesday. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £235.06 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.41.

About Supreme

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

