Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $44.84

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $47.67. Surmodics shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,984. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

