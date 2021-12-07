sUSD Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00210056 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 108,447,199 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.