SushiSwap Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $722.21 million and $246.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00011310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00221586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007353 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,208,002 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

