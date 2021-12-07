Sylo Hits One Day Volume of $273,700.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Sylo has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $273,700.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

