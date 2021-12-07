Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.37. Synalloy shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 101,627 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $140.39 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

