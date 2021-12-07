Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $299.35

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.35 and last traded at $297.18, with a volume of 8284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.21.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,046 shares of company stock worth $10,025,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

