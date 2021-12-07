SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,681.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $3,681.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00273572 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,489,988 coins and its circulating supply is 121,764,508 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.