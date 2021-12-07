Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $2,107,170.36 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

