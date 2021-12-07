Synthetify Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00005783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $73,603.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

