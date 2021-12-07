Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.