T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $170.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,165. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.