Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.