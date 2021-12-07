Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,696,281 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $13.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

