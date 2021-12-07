Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 2% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €40.94 ($46.00) and last traded at €40.88 ($45.93). 58,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.08 ($45.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

