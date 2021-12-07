Talon 1 Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TOACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Talon 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TOACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Talon 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

