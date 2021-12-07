Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $200.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

