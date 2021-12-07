Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $200.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.