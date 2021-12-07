Tapmydata Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $65.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

