Tarena International Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are set to reverse split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.30.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
