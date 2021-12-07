Tarena International Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are set to reverse split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

