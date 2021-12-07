Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.66. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2,964 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.