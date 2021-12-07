Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 14.4%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 3,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.