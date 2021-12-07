TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Trading Down 0.2%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 10,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 56,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,890,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.