Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 347,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

