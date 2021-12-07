Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

TECK.B traded up C$1.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,219. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.65 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

