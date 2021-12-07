Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

