Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.91

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.91 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 108.10 ($1.43). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 114.70 ($1.52), with a volume of 316,813 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TED. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.98) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

