Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce $60.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.96 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $368.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $513.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $560.19 million, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $662.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

