Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

