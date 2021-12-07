TENT (TENT) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. TENT has a market capitalization of $662,984.08 and approximately $142,920.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00347316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00145747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00092690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000134 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.