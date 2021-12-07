Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.10 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $69.81 or 0.00137236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $26.76 billion and $3.10 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 856,388,319 coins and its circulating supply is 383,256,918 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.