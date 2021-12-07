TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $8.33 billion and $158.93 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009249 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 8,317,754,376 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

