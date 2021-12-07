Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,652 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $42.74 on Tuesday, reaching $1,051.75. 18,635,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $998.15 and a 200-day moving average of $791.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

