Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 917 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TSLA stock traded up $42.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,051.75. 18,635,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $998.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 340.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

