Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $76.12 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $76.12 billion and $83.55 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 78,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,014,304,134 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

