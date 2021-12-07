Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.