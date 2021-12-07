TFG Advisers LLC Sells 13,421 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

