The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $6.34 on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. 105,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

