The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,329. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

