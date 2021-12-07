The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells $413,346,223.05 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
