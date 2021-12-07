The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

