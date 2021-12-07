The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

