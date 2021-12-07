The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 32,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.