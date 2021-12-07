The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clorox were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

