The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

