The Crypto Prophecies One Day Trading Volume Reaches $719,456.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $719,456.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,797,250 coins and its circulating supply is 86,832,930 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

