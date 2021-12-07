The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Down to $78.13

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.13, but opened at $75.01. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.