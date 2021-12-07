The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $341.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.